Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $28,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GBDC opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

