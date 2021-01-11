Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $28,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GBDC opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
