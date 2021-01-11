Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases 1,350 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

CNQ opened at C$34.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$40.32 billion and a PE ratio of -68.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

