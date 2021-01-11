Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO Sells $70,205.86 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,988 shares during the period. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,717,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

