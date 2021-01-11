Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $1,134,831.05 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

