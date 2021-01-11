Diversified Trust Co Acquires 417 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.