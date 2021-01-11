Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $980,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 167.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,313,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,735.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:FHI opened at $30.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

