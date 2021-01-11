Diversified Trust Co Buys 320 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $288.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

