4,321 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX opened at $121.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

