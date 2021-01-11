B. Riley Boosts Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $15.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

NWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

