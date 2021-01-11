Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,613 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Expedia Group by 592.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

