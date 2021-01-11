Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

