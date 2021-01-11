Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $28.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.25 to $28.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $486.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.38.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 345.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

