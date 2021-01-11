3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of DDD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

