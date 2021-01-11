Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proxima Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.