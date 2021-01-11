Credit Suisse Group Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $73.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

