Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

