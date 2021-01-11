State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.