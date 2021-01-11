State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,060 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $131.24 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.