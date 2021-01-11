MKM Partners Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.93.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.76. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

