MKM Partners Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $445.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.93.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $388.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.76. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.