EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.21, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.