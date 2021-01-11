CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $203.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.68 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 613.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 170.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 346,305 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

