Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.57.

ECL opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

