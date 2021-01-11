Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded by S&P Equity Research to “Buy”

S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 720,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.