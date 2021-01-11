Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Sells $2,476,151.79 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $20.78 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

