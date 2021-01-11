Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $473.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.50 million and the highest is $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CXW stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

