Riccardo Perfetti Sells 16,515 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

