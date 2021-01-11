Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.29 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.