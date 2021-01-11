Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $247,700.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $247,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,739.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $8,673,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

