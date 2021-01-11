Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Sells $295,915.36 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CTO Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $295,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AYX opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alteryx by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Alteryx by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.