Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.