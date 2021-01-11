Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.32.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.