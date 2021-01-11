Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.58.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.99 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.