Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ZNH opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

