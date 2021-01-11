Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WORK. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,009,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,971. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,341,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

