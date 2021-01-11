Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.