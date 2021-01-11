Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $984,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $312,927. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Central Securities by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

