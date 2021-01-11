Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

