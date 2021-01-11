Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGMF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

