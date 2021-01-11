Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
EADSF opened at $108.36 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
