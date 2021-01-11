Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Airbus to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

EADSF opened at $108.36 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

