CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

