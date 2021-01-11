Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

