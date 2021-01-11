iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.