Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.73 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

