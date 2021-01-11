Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,017 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $114.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $114.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16.

