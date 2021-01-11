Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lydall by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 299.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 279.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

