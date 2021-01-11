1,399 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

