Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 6,650 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capstone Turbine were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

CPST stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

