Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.20 Million Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

ECOM stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

