Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $120,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

