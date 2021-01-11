(BIOX) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,319 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get alerts:

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -864.75% -32.28% -24.74%

This table compares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $31.10 billion $1.79 billion 12.42

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 7168 33485 43231 835 2.45

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%.